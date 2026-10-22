YSRCP has become a ‘criminal litigation party’: Kotamreddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday urged citizens to elect NDA alliance candidates in the upcoming local body elections, alleging that the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has turned into a “Criminal Litigation Party” aimed solely at destabilizing the state government.

Addressing a press conference at his office, Kotamreddy highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed remarkable development across all fronts during the two-and-a-half-year tenure of the TDP-led NDA government under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He pointed out that despite voters reducing the YSRCP to just 11 Assembly seats in the previous elections, the opposition party has failed to reform its attitude and continues to deploy questionable tactics to grab power in civic bodies.