12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be inaugurated in Parliament House complex today

New Delhi: The Parliament of India is all set to host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on Monday at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament House complex, bringing together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries for deliberations on strengthening parliamentary cooperation and people-centric development.

The two-day Forum will be held on October 26 and 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations.

Ahead of the Forum, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a bilateral meeting with the parliamentary delegation from Russia, led by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the Indian and Russian parliamentary delegations underscored the need to strengthen cooperation at global forums and make collective efforts to combat terrorism.

“Extending a warm welcome to Mr Volodin and his delegation on behalf of the Parliament of India and 1.4 billion Indians, Shri Birla highlighted the special and time-tested friendship between India and Russia, rooted in mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations,” an official statement said.

Birla also appreciated Russia's consistent support for India in its fight against terrorism and stressed that the international community must demonstrate unity and resolve in tackling the menace.

“He stressed that the international community must demonstrate unity and resolve towards terrorism, and work together for global peace,” the statement added.

Noting that India and Russia would complete 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, Birla emphasised that the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership had been further strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier on Thursday, addressing a press conference at Parliament House, Birla said the Forum marked a new chapter in the history of India's parliamentary diplomacy.

He said the event would bring together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

Highlighting the central theme of the programme, Birla said the Forum would deliberate on the overarching theme of “Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development”, focusing on the role of parliamentary institutions in advancing development centred on people's needs and aspirations.

--IANS

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