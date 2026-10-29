‘Aage Badho, Daro Mat!’ Rahul’s Battle Cry for November 1 Rally

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday gave a call to "All those who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar. All those who want to save democracy and protect the Constitution, come. This is only one protest, a protest for the country."
The appeal comes as Congress prepares for a major show of strength at an INDIA bloc rally scheduled at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1.
In a video message posted on his X handle, Rahul asked the participants not to worry about police action during the march. He said there was no need to get intimidated.
According to him, the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan was not for any particular political party but for the soul of India. The message said, "Hello, let's go to the Delhi Ramlila March. This is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, and to save the Constitution. This is not a march for any one political party; it's a march for the soul of India," he said.
Rahul said, "Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathicharge; the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us; we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. There is no need to panic," he said.
He also called upon the student groups across political affiliations to participate, alleging that democratic freedoms and individual expression were under threat.
"I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation, if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us in the important movement for the country," he said.
Meanwhile, the Opposition is also preparing to hold a mock Parliament at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Friday, during which it plans to stage a symbolic 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.