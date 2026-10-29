‘Aage Badho, Daro Mat!’ Rahul’s Battle Cry for November 1 Rally

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday gave a call to "All those who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar. All those who want to save democracy and protect the Constitution, come. This is only one protest, a protest for the country."

The appeal comes as Congress prepares for a major show of strength at an INDIA bloc rally scheduled at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1.

In a video message posted on his X handle, Rahul asked the participants not to worry about police action during the march. He said there was no need to get intimidated.

According to him, the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan was not for any particular political party but for the soul of India. The message said, "Hello, let's go to the Delhi Ramlila March. This is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, and to save the Constitution. This is not a march for any one political party; it's a march for the soul of India," he said.

Rahul said, "Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathicharge; the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us; we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. There is no need to panic," he said.

He also called upon the student groups across political affiliations to participate, alleging that democratic freedoms and individual expression were under threat.

"I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation, if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us in the important movement for the country," he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is also preparing to hold a mock Parliament at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Friday, during which it plans to stage a symbolic 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.