Adani Energy Solutions profit more than doubles to Rs 1,364 crore in Q2, revenue rises 51 pc

New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported a 145 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,364 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, delivering record performance.

According to the company's exchange filing, total income rose 51 per cent to Rs 10,239 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 6,767 crore in Q2 FY26.

Meanwhile, operational revenue grew 51 per cent to Rs 7,167 crore driven by healthy contribution from the transmission and energy solutions platform.

In Q2FY27, EBITDA stood at Rs 3,548 crore, an increase of 67 per cent year-on-year, while operating EBITDA rose 68 per cent to Rs 3,070 crore. This is an all-time high quarterly EBITDA for the company.

In addition, consolidated PAT jumped 137 per cent to Rs 2,600 crore for H1 FY27, while total income rose 46 per cent to Rs 20,092 crore.

Commenting on the earnings, Adani Energy Solutions CEO Kandarp Patel said, “AESL closed the first half of the fiscal year with strong financial and operational momentum, laying a robust foundation for future growth. We significantly expanded our growth pipeline by winning the strategic Vizag and Satara transmission assets, elevating our active order book to around Rs 87,000 crore.”

He said operationally, the Mumbai distribution business grew by about 11 per cent in units sold, while the smart metering platform scaled its installation base to approximately 15 million meters.

“A significant 2.5 GW RTC power supply contract with MSEDCL reinforced AESL’s core competencies in multi-source energy aggregation and power supply optimisation for customers,” Patel said.

“Backed by robust quarter-on-quarter performance across all business segments and strict financial prudence, we are well-positioned to convert this massive project pipeline into long-term stakeholder value,” he added.

Segment-wise, the company's transmission operating revenue rose 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,521 crore in Q2, while distribution (AEML and MUL) revenue grew 2 per cent to Rs 3,181 crore.

Smart metering operating revenue (Ind AS) surged 129 per cent to Rs 267 crore and energy solutions revenue stood at Rs 2,197 crore.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions ended at Rs 1,293 on the BSE. The Adani Group stock has recorded a 52-week high of Rs 1,789 and a 52-week low of Rs 804.70, according to the exchange data.



