Anti-SIR protesters hold 'People’s Parliament'

New Delhi: Several protesters were detained by Delhi police in central Delhi on Friday as a march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls moved towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters.

The demonstrators, including students, young people and farmers, raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over claims of voter deletions as the march began near the Gole Dak Khana and proceeded towards the ECI headquarters.

Amid slogans such as “Gyanesh Kumar, resign”, “Halt SIR” and “Won’t tolerate vote theft”, the protesters were joined by senior CPM leader Brinda Karat, and members of

the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), among others.

"Our struggle will continue until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns", Brinda Karat told reporters.

Security has been tightened in central Delhi, with Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed in large numbers.

When police stopped the protesters, they sat down and held a 'People's Parliament', as announced by the organisers.

The Union home ministry has extended for the second time the deployment of 273 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies in the national capital till October 31 in view of the possibility of "flash protests" by political and other groups.