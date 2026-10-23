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Arrested UP women transported firearms to shooters in Mumbai
In Short
According to the Delhi Police, two suspects had travelled to Amritsar to procure the weapons, while the two women allegedly transported the firearms by train to Mumbai and handed them over to the attackers
Sitapur/Azamgarh: Two women from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur and Azamgarh districts have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, with investigators suspecting that they helped transport the firearms used in the attack.
The women, identified as Radha, a resident of Sitapur, and Babita, from Azamgarh, were among eight people arrested in connection with the case so far.
The Mumbai Police has alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The women were arrested at New Delhi Railway Station. According to the Delhi Police, two suspects had travelled to Amritsar to procure the weapons, while the two women allegedly transported the firearms by train to Mumbai and handed them over to the attackers.
Radha was apprehended along with Babita and two men, identified as Kunal and Sumit. The fifth accused, a man who allegedly stayed in Mumbai to provide logistical support to the shooters, was also arrested, according to the police.
Radha’s family in Sitapur claimed she is innocent and has been falsely implicated. Her mother, Maina Devi, said Radha had moved to Haryana about a year ago in search of employment and was working at a factory for a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Radha was married to a local man, Sunil, in 2015 and has a son. She left her matrimonial home around 2018, and Sunil has since remarried.
He said he had not been in contact with her for several years. Babita’s family in Azamgarh also claimed she is innocent.
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