BJP attacks Kharge's 'baap' remark on PM Modi; calls it Congress culture

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remark, 'Modi ka baap bhi jayega', made in response to an audience member's comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere during an event in Bihar. The BJP said the statement reflected the mindset of the Congress leadership and its political culture.

The incident occurred while Kharge was addressing a programme organised to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Shrikrishna Singh, Bihar's first Chief Minister.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav described Kharge's remarks against Prime Minister Modi as unfortunate and said they reflected the thinking of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and its president.

“Congress national president Kharge's objectionable remarks about PM Modi yesterday were extremely unfortunate. This reflects the thinking of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and its president. This is the culture of the Congress party, which is why the party has already been finished,” Yadav said.

He further questioned the use of such language in political discourse, saying that differences of opinion could be expressed respectfully without resorting to personal attacks.

“I understand that you can oppose anyone using dignified language, but resorting to abuse or making such remarks raises questions about political ethics,” he said, adding that such statements were detrimental to the standards of Indian politics.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh also criticised the Congress president, asserting that Prime Minister Modi's leadership was respected both in India and abroad.

“Modi Ji's leadership is respected not only in the country but also abroad today. The BJP is winning continuously and delivering the benefits of development to the people, so they have already lost the political battle. That is why they make personal attacks against Modi Ji and our other leaders, which do not align with our traditions,” Ghosh said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya also targeted the Congress leadership over the remarks, alleging that the use of abusive language reflected a lack of political values.

"Using abusive language is part of their culture. If a person is not given a gift, they cry for a while. If a person is not taught values, they cry throughout their life. And if a political person lacks values, they not only cry themselves but also make the entire society and the country cry. These are the very people whose leadership lacks values, which is why they make such statements," he told IANS.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said, "His statement is being taken out of context... The BJP changes slogans and uses them as a weapon, which is wrong in politics. Politics should be based on issues. Kharge said that those who try to undermine or abolish the Constitution should be sent to jail. The BJP should answer whether it has not tried to undermine the Constitution or passed several bills in Parliament through a voice vote. The BJP has no issue-based response, so it is talking about unrelated matters."