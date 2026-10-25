BJP flays Rahul over rally

New Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for refusing to reschedule the party’s rally planned for November 1, alleging that holding the event on that date would hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Prasad accused Gandhi of deliberately scheduling the rally on November 1 and condemned his refusal to change the date.

“Rahul Gandhi is, in a very calculated manner, attempting to rub salt into the wounded sentiments of the Sikh community by insisting on holding his rally on November 1.

He refuses to reschedule it.