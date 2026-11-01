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Cheetah shot dead in Kuno; 6 forest staff suspended, 2 held
In Short
Six forest employees -- two rangers, a deputy ranger and three forest guards -- have been suspended for negligence of duty.
Sheopur/Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and police have intensified action following the death of a 19-month-old male cheetah, KNG22, which was shot in Kuno National Park.
Six forest employees -- two rangers, a deputy ranger and three forest guards -- have been suspended for negligence of duty.
Morena police have arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from them. The incident came to light on October 25 when the cheetah cub was found severely injured in compartment number 748 of the Sheopur Territorial Forest Division. It was shifted to Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur for advanced treatment.
A CT scan revealed extensive damage to its internal organs, muscles, bones and nervous system. During emergency surgery, five bullet pellets were extracted from its body.
Despite medical efforts, the cheetah died on the morning of October 27.
Investigations confirmed that the animal was killed in a targeted attack involving gunfire and not due to any natural wildlife conflict.
The incident has raised serious questions about how armed individuals managed to enter a protected forest area without being intercepted by the security apparatus. Following the suspensions, an inquiry is underway into the security arrangements and staff accountability.
Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has demanded a CBI probe into the matter and called for the removal of Kuno’s Field Director and the Divisional Forest Officer. Taking the matter seriously, the Central government has sent a high-level team to the site. The state government has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officials from both the Forest Department and the police.
This is the first instance of a cheetah being shot dead in India in about 79 years. The killing has cast a shadow over the country’s ambitious Project Cheetah and triggered concerns over the safety of the reintroduced animals in Kuno National Park.
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