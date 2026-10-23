CJP activists Das, Ranka skip crime branch questioning

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurabh Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde did not appear before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday after being summoned for questioning at noon. The three have sought more time to join the investigation, following which the police will issue fresh notices, officials said.

The activists had been asked to appear at the Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden. The development comes a day after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court ordered the release of Das and Ranka from judicial custody after accepting their personal and surety bonds and written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law.

SEM Ritu Raj directed the two activists to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the enquiry is concluded. They were also asked to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions laid down in their bonds and undertakings.

In their written undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach peace or disturb public tranquillity. They also agreed not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until its denotification as a designated protest site is carried out in accordance with the law. Any future protests, they said, would be held within the constitutional framework.

“Further judicial custody does not appear to be necessary at this stage, particularly after written undertakings before this Court,” the SEM court observed while ordering their release.