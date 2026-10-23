Cong ramps up Nov 1 rally preparations, targets massive turnout

New Delhi: The Congress has launched an extensive mobilisation drive across several states to ensure a strong turnout at the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana expected to lead the effort.

The opposition gathering is being planned as a united show of strength against the Centre over allegations of voter irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Party leaders in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are also working to increase participation, while the Congress is taking the voter-list issue to the grassroots through its outreach campaign. With its position as a key constituent of the INDIA bloc, the Congress is coordinating with state units and other opposition parties to build momentum for the rally. The alliance has recently staged protests in Delhi and has continued demonstrations across different states over concerns surrounding the electoral process. According to party sources, other INDIA bloc constituents are also expected to bring supporters to the November 1 event, which is intended to demonstrate the opposition’s collective strength. Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K. C. Venugopal is scheduled to meet senior Haryana leaders on October 23 to review preparations. Party insiders said the meeting would focus on mobilisation and the state unit’s role in ensuring a sizeable turnout. Haryana has previously contributed significantly to major Congress programmes, and the leadership expects the state unit to maintain that record for the upcoming rally.

Jitendra Baghel, AICC secretary in charge of Haryana, said the October 23 meeting would include senior state leaders as well as serving and former legislators. He said the Congress had launched its “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” campaign in the state and planned to take the issue of alleged vote theft to the block level. Baghel added that Haryana had consistently played an important role in mobilising people for large political events and would make a similar contribution this time. He expressed confidence that Ramlila Maidan would be filled with supporters on November 1.