Cong slams Haryana govt over power crisis, demands cancellation of private company's tender

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday criticised the Haryana government over the ongoing electricity crisis in the state and demanded the cancellation of any tender awarded to a private company for the power distribution system.

He questioned Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's stand on the issue, alleging that the government was attempting to hand over the power distribution system to a private company for undisclosed benefits.

In a video message posted on X, Surjewala said Haryana was facing severe electricity and water crises, affecting households, businesses and industries.

"Haryana is facing a lot of problems due to the electricity and water crises. People's inverters are failing. Businesses and industries are in ruins. People are protesting out of frustration over the lack of basic necessities such as water and milk," he said.

Questioning the rationale behind the alleged move to privatise power distribution, the Congress leader asked why the state government wanted to hand over the system to a single private company.

"Why are these things happening? Because the Haryana government, led by Nayab Saini, wants to hand over the power distribution system to one company for undisclosed benefits. Can anyone question this? What is the reason? Why are you handing over the power distribution system to a private company?" he asked.

Surjewala alleged that the process was being initiated in Gurugram and Nuh because these areas offered significant profit-making opportunities.

He further alleged that Saini had been holding several meetings on the issue while the government continued to claim that it was making efforts to address the situation.

Raising questions about the role of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), Surjewala said the state government could not distance itself from the decisions taken by regulatory authorities.

"As a Haryanvi, I want to ask whether the HERC has ordered the handover of the system to a private company. You have made all the appointments, and the members are also from the BJP. You have the government, you make the appointments, and you have the commissions. You have also issued orders to hand over the system to private companies," he alleged.

He questioned the government's claim that it opposed the move, asking why it had not intervened or warned the companies against taking over the power distribution system.

"Whom are you trying to fool, Nayab Saini ji, or the BJP government? If Haryana's homes are plunged into darkness, thousands of people take to the streets in protest, or the power distribution system suffers huge losses, the entire responsibility will lie with Nayab Saini and his government," he said.

Citing Section 108 of the Electricity Act, Surjewala said the Haryana government had the authority to intervene and demanded immediate action.

"If you have even a little self-respect and care about the people of Haryana, call the electricity unions and cancel the tender awarded to the private company," he said.

He warned that failure to act would raise further questions about the government's intentions and alleged that those involved in the process would be held responsible for its consequences.



