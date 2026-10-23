‘Cong wants to remind Delhi of 1984 anarchy’: Sudhanshu Trivedi on Oppn’s November 1 protest
In Short
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticises Congress over its planned November 1 Delhi protest, linking the date to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and making allegations about the party’s political leadership.
New Delhi: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress, accusing the party of attempting to revive its political fortunes by undermining India's institutions and invoking historical controversies involving former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.
Speaking during a press conference, while reacting to the Congress's planned protest in Delhi on November 1, Trivedi linked the date to the anti-Sikh violence of 1984, alleging that the party was choosing the day to remind the national capital of the turmoil witnessed after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
"The anti-Sikh violence began on November 1, 1984. The Congress is now planning a protest in Delhi on the same date, and I believe it wants to remind the city of the anarchy it witnessed in 1984," Trivedi said.
The BJP MP also alleged that Nehru had denied Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel his due despite Patel's contribution to the freedom struggle and the integration of India.
"Jawaharlal Nehru built his political power by denying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel his due and became Prime Minister despite receiving zero votes. During his tenure, the country witnessed Partition, one of the bloodiest chapters in human history," he said.
Trivedi pointed out that Nehru became Prime Minister of the Interim Government on September 2, 1946, rather than on August 15, 1947, when India became independent. He argued that the Partition of the country took place during Nehru's tenure as head of the Interim Government.
The BJP leader also targeted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, alleging that she consolidated her political position after splitting the Congress. “Indira Gandhi consolidated her power after splitting her party. She asked her MPs to vote against the Congress party's official position during the presidential election involving Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, leading to the party's division. After the tragic assassination of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi came to power amid the massacre of Sikhs in Delhi in 1984,” he said.
Trivedi also accused the Congress party of repeatedly attempting to establish Rahul Gandhi as its principal political face despite what he described as a series of electoral and organisational setbacks.
"After Rahul Gandhi's repeated failures to revive Congress, reducing the 140-year-old party to its lowest point, I have cited at least a dozen examples of failed attempts to launch him politically," he said.
The BJP MP alleged that the Congress's efforts to project Rahul Gandhi had weakened the party and raised questions about its approach to the country's political and constitutional institutions.
"The Congress is now attempting to establish Rahul Gandhi by undermining the entire Indian system," Trivedi said.
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