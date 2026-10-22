Court orders CJP leaders' release
In Short
The two leaders were produced before the magistrate, where their surety documents were also submitted during the proceedings.
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New Delhi: A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday ordered the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka following the expiry of their judicial custody in connection with the October 14 protest at Jantar Mantar.
The two leaders were produced before the magistrate, where their surety documents were also submitted during the proceedings.
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