CPCB orders closure of units lacking pollution control devices

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed pollution control authorities in Delhi-NCR to immediately issue show-cause notices for closure to industrial units that have failed to place work orders for the installation or retrofitting of Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs) to comply with the revised particulate matter emission standard of 50 mg/Nm³.

In a direction issued Friday under Section 18(1)(b) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the CPCB has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to take immediate action against defaulting industries. The direction comes after the revised emission standard of 50 mg/Nm³ came into force on October 1, 2026, making it mandatory for all industries covered under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Direction No. 98, as amended.

Under the original Direction No. 98, issued on February 20, 2026, the CAQM prescribed a maximum permissible particulate matter emission limit of 50 mg/Nm³ for 17 categories of highly polluting industries, Red Category medium and large industries, food-processing and textile industries with boilers or thermic fluid heaters, and metal industries with furnaces operating in Delhi-NCR.

Through an amendment dated July 30, 2026, the CAQM stipulated that the revised standard would apply to all industries specified under Clause 21(i) of Direction No. 98 from October 1, 2026.

The CPCB said several covered industries have neither placed work orders for installing or retrofitting APCDs nor obtained adequacy assessment reports or exemption certificates from designated agencies or empanelled manufacturers.

It had earlier directed industries to register on its portal by March 31 and submit APCD work orders by April 30.

Non-compliant units could face closure, cancellation of Consent to Operate (CTO), electricity disconnection and sealing of premises.

The CPCB said industrial stack emissions significantly contribute to particulate pollution in the NCR, making source-level controls crucial, particularly during winter.

Under the latest directions, units failing to provide satisfactory evidence of work orders or valid exemption and adequacy reports within five days of receiving notices will face closure. They will remain shut until they submit work orders and an acceptable compliance timeline.

The boards must also submit unit-wise lists of defaulting industries and weekly action-taken reports, including details of CTO revocation and electricity disconnections through DISCOMs or District Magistrates.

The CPCB has developed a dedicated portal, https://apcd.cpcb.gov.in, to register industries and monitor APCD installation and retrofitting.