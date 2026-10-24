Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects Chhath ghat construction near Munak Canal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Saturday inspected the development, beautification, and construction works of Chhath ghats along the Munak Canal at Prembari Pul, Singhalpur, an official said.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “I inspected the development, beautification, and construction works of Chhath ghats along the Munak Canal at Prembari Pul, Singhalpur.”

“The Munak Canal, which once caused trouble to people due to filth and disorder around it, is now taking on a new picture of cleanliness, beauty, and facilities. Our goal is to complete the construction work before Chhath Mahaparv,” she wrote.

“Mothers, sisters, and devotees should be able to worship Chhathi Maiya in a clean environment, without any hassle. For this, clear instructions have been given to the officials for time-bound and quality work,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Earlier, the Delhi government formed a special committee to oversee preparations for the Chhath Puja celebrations in the national Capital, with the aim of ensuring better facilities, security and smooth arrangements for devotees.

Delhi Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra heads the Chhath Puja committee. The committee members include MLAs Abhay Kumar Verma, Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Sandeep Sehrawat and Deepak Chaudhary, along with social worker Santosh Ojha.

The Chhath committee will oversee NOCs, drinking water, medical and ambulance services, fire safety, mobile toilets, security, traffic, sanitation, fogging and uninterrupted electricity at ghats and venues.

The Committee headed by Mishra has been formed to also review and finalise venues for the festival while coordinating arrangements related to civic amenities, security, traffic management, sanitation, electricity, medical facilities and other essential services.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that like other festivals, Chhath Puja is an important festival of faith that also reflects Delhi’s social and cultural diversity. She said the government’s priority is to ensure that devotees could celebrate the festivals with devotion while receiving adequate facilities, security, cleanliness and a well-managed environment.



