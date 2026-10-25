Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slams Kharge’s objectionable remarks against PM Modi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s objectionable and uncouth remarks, directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Patna.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji, such vulgar language is the pinnacle of the Congress party's moral and ideological decline. The Congress party's problem is not just with Modi ji. Its real problem is with that common Indian who shook the throne of dynasticism and made a son from an ordinary family the Prime Minister of the country.”

She wrote, “This is the truth that the Congress courtiers' arrogance has not been able to accept to this day.”

“Shri Kharge ji, the common citizen of the country knows the power of his vote as well as his future. They have full faith that under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is moving forward towards becoming a developed nation. Remember, making indecent remarks about the esteemed Prime Minister ji's family is not political courage, but ideological poverty,” remarked Gupta.

Earlier, several BJP party leaders and Union Ministers hit out at Kharge for using objectionable language.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress party of tearing apart the decorum by using abusive language against PM Modi and his father, stating that “the Congress party was losing all limits of indecency every day”.

“This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him chaiwala,” he stated.

Lampooning the grand old party over a decade of electoral defeats, he said that the desperation and frustration within the party were the reason behind such political slander.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the grand old party was steadily losing its base even among its own workers, and asserted that the Congress party “will receive a resounding response” like every time it chooses to.

The controversy erupted during the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shri Krishna Singh, where the Congress president was confronted by a person in the audience who shouted, “Modi kahin nahin jayega” (Modi will not go anywhere).

Union Health Minister JP Nadda condemned the objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister and his late father, stating that such conduct deserves the strongest possible condemnation.

“Frustrated by repeated electoral defeats, the Congress party is venting its political spite against Prime Minister Modi ji and his family through baseless and irresponsible comments,” he remarked.

Calling out the “indecent and unparliamentary” language by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP president Nitin Nabin stated that this was reflective of the party's ideological bankruptcy.

“This is not Kharge ji's personal statement, but a revelation of the entire Congress party's lack of decorum in its thinking. When the opposition has no solid issues left to debate on the country's development, policies, and public welfare schemes, they resort to this kind of desperation and personal attacks,” Nabin said.



