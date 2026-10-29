Delhi Crime Branch arrests three drug traffickers, recovers 1.279 kg charas

New Delhi: TheC three drug traffickers and recovered 1.279 kg of charas from their possession during an operation in Dwarka, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Navdeep Goyat alias Chotu (31), Bunty alias Banti (34) and Sandeep (30), are residents of Haryana's Jind district. The police also seized a white Tata Tiago car used by them to transport the contraband.

According to the police, the accused had procured the charas from Jari in Himachal Pradesh and were transporting it to Delhi for further distribution and sale.

The arrests were made on October 27 near Gate No. 10, Yashobhoomi T-Point, along Dabri-Gurugram Marg in Sector 25, Dwarka.

A team of the Northern Range-II unit of the Crime Branch was conducting an Intelligence-based operation when it noticed three men standing near the car. On seeing the police approaching, the men entered the vehicle, and the driver attempted to start it. The team intervened and apprehended all three.

A search led to the recovery of 879 grams of charas from Navdeep, 231 grams from Bunty and 169 grams from Sandeep. A total of 1,279 grams of the contraband was seized.

A case under Sections 20(b)(ii)(C) and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station, and further investigation is underway.

During interrogation, Navdeep disclosed that he had been procuring charas from Malana and Jari in Himachal Pradesh and selling it near tea stalls in Jind and Chandigarh. The police said he had resumed the activity after being released from jail in June 2026 in connection with another NDPS case. He is reportedly involved in 17 criminal cases, including three murder cases.

Bunty told investigators that he had contacted Navdeep in October to procure and sell charas for monetary gain and subsequently involved Sandeep in the plan. Sandeep joined them after being promised financial gains.

The three reportedly travelled to Jari in the car and were returning via Gurugram when they were intercepted in Dwarka.

The operation was conducted by a team led by Inspector Pardeep Kumar under the supervision of ACP Girish Kaushik. The police said efforts were underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify other people linked to the alleged drug supply network.



