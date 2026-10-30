Delhi: Fire breaks out in Jahangirpuri house, firefighter injured in cylinder blast

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a house in the E-Block of Jahangirpuri in Delhi, triggering panic in the area after a gas cylinder exploded during the incident.

A firefighter sustained burn injuries after being caught in the cylinder blast, officials said.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Firefighters launched an operation to bring the blaze under control.

The explosion caused panic in the neighbourhood, with people scrambling to safety.

The fire department is working to extinguish the flames, while further investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier this week, another fire incident occurred at North Block, a historic administrative building on Raisina Hill in the national capital, resulting in thick black smoke emanating into the sky, triggering a rapid response from the Delhi Fire Services.

The blaze was subsequently extinguished, and no casualties were reported, according to official sources.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the morning sky from behind the red-sandstone building, prompting concerns about a possible fire inside the premises.

According to reports, welding work was underway when sparks from the operation reportedly ignited a nearby tank, triggering the fire. The blaze was brought under control, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Delhi Fire Services officials said they received a call reporting smoke emanating from an unidentified location inside North Block. Following the alert, six fire engines were dispatched to the spot to assess the situation and tackle the blaze.

The fire was minor, and no casualties were reported.

The fire was later extinguished, officials said, adding that some internal dismantling work was underway at the site when the incident occurred.

Earlier in September, a devastating fire had engulfed the Flourish Stay hotel in the congested Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, trapping guests inside the multi-storey building.

The blaze claimed 21 lives, including Indian and foreign nationals, and left several others injured.

Of the 21 people who died in the tragedy, nine were Indians while the others were foreign nationals, including citizens of Bangladesh, Liberia, Nigeria, and Mozambique.