Delhi govt ramps up Chhath preparations, DM inspects Bhalswa Lake ghat

New Delhi: North Delhi District Magistrate (DM) Saloni Rai on Thursday inspected preparations for Chhath Puja at Bhalswa Lake, reviewing arrangements for cleanliness, security, water quality, sanitation and other essential facilities to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.

The inspection focused on the readiness of the Chhath ghat and coordination among the agencies responsible for providing amenities during the festival.

Officials from the Delhi Police, Traffic police and other departments are involved in the preparations, with the administration working to prevent inconvenience to devotees.

Speaking during the inspection to IANS, Rai said preparations and site inspections were underway at Chhath Puja venues across Delhi to ensure that all necessary facilities were available at the ghats.

"Preparations and site inspections are underway across all Chhath Puja sites on behalf of the Delhi government to ensure all necessary amenities are provided at the ghats. All relevant agencies are present on-site as we kick-start preparedness activities to prevent any inconvenience to devotees, whether regarding safety, cleanliness, lighting, tentage or other facilities," she added.

Rai said the administration was coordinating with the traffic police and Delhi Police to manage security and traffic during the festival.

Measures would be taken to reduce traffic congestion around the ghat and ensure the safe movement of devotees.

The DM added that the Delhi Jal Board would check water quality, while the concerned agencies would inspect toilet facilities to ensure adequate availability and cleanliness.

At Bhalswa Lake, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is responsible for the toilets, and the administration is coordinating with the agency to address requirements.

The district administration is also working to ensure sufficient manpower at the site, including the additional deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs), to assist with arrangements and facilitate crowd management.

Rai said cleanliness at the ghats would be closely monitored and the administration would coordinate with the respective departments to ensure that facilities remained adequate and functional throughout the festival.

The inspection is part of the Delhi government's preparations for Chhath Puja, during which devotees gather at designated water bodies and ghats to offer prayers to the Sun God.



