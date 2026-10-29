Delhi HC issues notice to ED on Lalu Prasad's plea challenging framing of charges in IRCTC scam case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav challenging a trial court order directing the framing of charges against him in the alleged money laundering case linked to the IRCTC hotel scam.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Sachin Datta issued the notice and granted Yadav the liberty to seek an adjournment before the trial court until the next hearing before the High Court.

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on December 3.

In his plea, Lalu Prasad Yadav has challenged the trial court order framing charges against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and sought relief from the High Court.

In September this year, Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and other accused persons, holding that a prima facie case of money laundering was made out against them.

The court had also discharged seven accused persons in the case, which is being investigated by the ED.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the award of contracts for the operation of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

According to the ED, the hotel maintenance contracts were awarded to a private company linked to close associates of the RJD chief without following the prescribed norms. In return, three acres of prime land were allegedly acquired through a benami company linked to his family members and associates.

The money laundering case stems from a predicate offence registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged IRCTC hotel scam.

The Delhi High Court is already seized of criminal revision petitions filed by Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav challenging the trial court order framing charges against them for offences related to corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating in the underlying corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged IRCTC hotel scam.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has consistently denied the allegations and maintained that the tenders for the IRCTC hotels were awarded in a fair and transparent manner.