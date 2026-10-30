Delhi Police bust illegal gambling den in Model Town, apprehend 10

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have busted an illegal gambling network in the Model Town area of North-West Delhi and apprehended 10 people allegedly involved in gambling activities, officials said on Friday.

The Anti-Burglary Cell of the North-West District Police conducted the raid and recovered Rs 11,300 in cash, a mobile phone used for online satta parchi writing, 244 satta slips, five carbon papers, three writing pads, a calculator and three pens.

According to the police, the operation was carried out on October 28 following secret information about illegal gambling activities involving the writing of satta parchis at Rajpura, Gudmandi, Delhi, also known as Raddi's Adda, under the jurisdiction of Model Town police station.

Acting on the information, a team from the Anti-Burglary Cell conducted a raid at the identified location and apprehended 10 people who were allegedly found actively participating in gambling activities.

The police team comprised ASI Rakesh, Head Constables Ajay and Rajpal, and Dharamraj.

During the raid, the police recovered Rs 11,300 in cash and several items used in the gambling operation. These included a mobile phone suspected to have been used for online satta parchi writing, 244 satta parchis, five carbon papers, three writing pads, one calculator and three pens.

Following the operation, an FIR (No. 413/26) dated October 28 was registered at Model Town police station under Sections 12 and 9/55 of the Gambling Act, as mentioned in the police statement.

The 10 apprehended persons have been identified as Tazuddin, 39, a resident of Rajpura, Gudmandi; Mahender, 42, also a resident of Rajpura, Gudmandi; Deepak, 42, of New Gupta Colony, Model Town; and Aasha Ram, 45, of Old Gupta Colony, Model Town.

The other accused have been identified as Mahesh, 53, of Kabir Nagar; Mohit Kumar, 25, of Rajpura, Gudmandi; Ashok Kumar, 49, who lives at Sonu Ka Makan in Yadav Chowk, Rajpura, Gudmandi; Giriraj, 44, of Rajpura, Gudmandi; Suraj, 47, of Rajpura, Gudmandi; and Umesh, 35, who resides at Bittu Ka Makan in Rajpura, Gudmandi.

The police said the operation was part of their efforts to curb illegal gambling activities in the district.

Further investigation is underway.



