Delhi police bust suspected adulterated ghee unit in Karawal Nagar, 221 kg seized

New Delhi: Delhi Police busted an alleged adulterated desi ghee manufacturing unit in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area and apprehended a 22-year-old man. Police also recovered 221.550 kg of suspected adulterated ghee along with equipment used in its preparation and handling, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that the raid was conducted on October 28 after Head Constable Hemant received secret information about the manufacture and supply of adulterated desi ghee in the area.

Acting on the information, a team led by Inspector Deepak Pandey, in-charge of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), Northeast District, raided a premises in Gali No. 22, Phase 10, Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar.

The accused, identified as Mohd Sameer, 22, son of Jamil Ahmed and a resident of the locality, was apprehended during the operation. Police recovered 11 tins and a drum containing approximately 221.550 kg of suspected adulterated desi ghee from the premises.

The recovered material has not yet been conclusively established as adulterated. The suspected ghee is to undergo examination and analysis to determine its composition and compliance with applicable food-safety standards.

Police also seized two gas stoves, an LPG cylinder, two empty refined-oil tins, an empty blue-coloured drum and a weighing machine. Other items recovered included a five-kg measuring cup, three mugs, a large kuppi, two ladles and additional utensils allegedly used in the preparation and handling of the suspected product.

A case has been registered at Karawal Nagar police station vide FIR No. 311/2026, dated October 28, under Sections 318, 125, 274 and 275, read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, police said.

According to the police, verification of the accused's background has not revealed any previous criminal involvement so far. Further investigation is underway to establish the nature of the suspected adulteration and ascertain whether others were involved in the alleged operation.

The police said efforts had been intensified in the Northeast District to identify and apprehend those allegedly involved in the manufacture and supply of suspected adulterated food products. The investigation will also seek to establish the source of the materials and the intended distribution of the recovered product.