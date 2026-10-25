Delhi to Host Key Meeting on Uniform Rules for State Legislatures on October 27

New Delhi: New Delhi will host a high-level meeting of a committee of presiding officers on October 27 to advance efforts towards uniform model rules for legislative bodies across India. Constituted at the initiative of the Lok Sabha Speaker, the committee will examine a draft report and its recommendations aimed at bringing greater consistency, transparency and efficiency to legislative proceedings while accommodating the distinct needs of individual states.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Sunday that the meeting would take place at the Taj Hotel on Sardar Patel Marg. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana will chair the deliberations, while Gupta, who is a member of the committee and the host of the meeting, will deliver the welcome address.

The meeting will bring together presiding officers and representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi. Participants will include Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and Karnataka Assembly Speaker Gurupada Gowda Sangangowda Patil, along with other state representatives and senior officials.

The central focus will be a detailed review of the draft report on the proposed uniform model rules. Committee members will examine the recommendations, discuss the need for a common procedural framework and consider provisions that may require further clarification or revision. The deliberations are expected to help shape a more structured approach to the conduct of legislative business across the country's assemblies.

After the discussions, the draft report is expected to be placed before the committee for approval. The consensus emerging from the meeting will play an important role in finalising the report and determining the subsequent course of action.

The broader objective of the initiative is to reduce procedural differences among legislative bodies, promote the exchange of best practices and strengthen the effectiveness of democratic institutions. The proposed rules are expected to make legislative proceedings more transparent, organised and efficient. At the same time, the framework is intended to respect the individual circumstances and institutional requirements of different states rather than impose a rigid, one-size-fits-all approach.

Gupta described the meeting as an important opportunity for presiding officers to deepen coordination, share procedural experience and strengthen cooperation among the country's legislative institutions. He said the exchange of ideas and best practices would contribute to reinforcing India's democratic traditions and improving legislative functioning.

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has made comprehensive arrangements to host the visiting delegations. All participating representatives have been accorded state-guest status, with security and protocol measures put in place. Dedicated liaison officers have also been assigned to coordinate with each delegation to ensure smooth arrangements during the visit.

The October 27 meeting is expected to be an important step in the committee's efforts to develop a common set of model procedures that can strengthen legislative practices across states while preserving the flexibility required by individual assemblies.