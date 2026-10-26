Delhi traders oppose INDIA Bloc’s rally ahead of Diwali, seek postponement; warn of Rs 10,000 crore loss

New Delhi: Traders in Delhi have expressed concern over the INDIA Bloc's proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, warning that it could disrupt business during the crucial festive season ahead of Diwali. He added that the overall business losses could amount to Rs 10,000 crore if the rally is not postponed.

Speaking to IANS, Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), Brijesh Goyal said that the traders have written to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, urging them to postpone the rally until after the festival.

The Congress has claimed that around 10 lakh people are expected to attend the rally. Traders, however, fear that the gathering could lead to extensive traffic restrictions, road blockades and disruption of commercial activities across several major markets in the national capital.

Goyal said the rally could severely affect business, particularly in wholesale markets that attract thousands of buyers from outside Delhi every day.

“Business will be heavily impacted because, as reports suggest, 10 lakh people might gather at Ramlila Maidan, whereas its actual capacity is around 50,000,” Goyal said.

Citing a previous gathering at Jantar Mantar on October 10, he said that even an estimated 2,000 to 4,000 people had led to metro station closures, barricading and widespread disruption, creating what he described as a lockdown-like situation across Delhi. According to Goyal, more than 20 major markets were forced to shut down on that occasion.

He warned that a much larger gathering at Ramlila Maidan could affect markets within a five-kilometre radius, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Daryaganj and Kashmere Gate.

Goyal said, “police barricades and road closures could prevent the three to four lakh outstation buyers who visit Delhi daily from reaching wholesale markets.” He added that the resulting uncertainty and panic could also discourage local customers from visiting commercial areas.

Emphasising the timing of the rally, Goyal said the peak Diwali shopping season begins with Dhanteras, which falls on November 6 this year.

“Diwali’s peak season starts from Dhanteras, which is November 6. If the rally starts four days before the peak season, then it is going to create panic, and it is going to affect businesses,” he said.

The traders have urged Gandhi and Kharge to reschedule the rally until after Diwali, arguing that a delay of just 10 days would allow businesses to operate without disruption during the festive period.

“We have written to LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge requesting them to postpone the rally till Diwali. You can do the rally anytime after Diwali; we are just asking for 10 days more,” Goyal said.

He estimated that if the rally takes place as scheduled, the overall business losses could amount to Rs 10,000 crore.

The proposed rally has thus prompted concerns among traders over the potential economic impact of large-scale political mobilisation during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.



