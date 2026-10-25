Delhi traders want Rahul to postpone rally

New Delhi: Delhi's traders have asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to put off the rally at Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, warning that it could disrupt business worth Rs 10,000 crore in the peak Diwali shopping season. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) made the appeal in a letter to Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal wrote that the rally could hit wholesale and retail markets around Ramlila Maidan just when traders expect heavy footfall ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali. The rally is scheduled for Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, an area surrounded by major trading centres.

CTI said roadblocks, barricades and crowding could disrupt sales, deliveries and travel in the narrow festival sales window.