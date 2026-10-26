'Do not cross boundaries of personal decorum': Rajnath Singh slams Kharge over remark against PM

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday strongly criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father, advising him not to cross boundaries of personal decorum.

In a statement, Singh said Kharge’s remark in Patna had left him stunned and deeply hurt, expressing concern that the comment had come from the national president of a party that describes itself as the country’s oldest political organisation.

“The remark made yesterday in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Modi’s late father has left me stunned and deeply hurt,” Singh said.

“What is most shocking in this entire episode is that this statement did not come from an ordinary Congress worker or a young leader, but from the National President of the party that calls itself the country’s oldest political party,” he added.

Singh said Kharge’s conduct had hurt the sentiments of millions of people across the country.

“Through his conduct, the Congress President has hurt the sentiments of millions of countrymen. But Congress leaders did not stop there; now, the Congress party is trying to justify Kharge ji’s words, further hurting public sentiments,” he said.

“Instead of accepting their mistake and expressing regret, Congress is busy attempting to defend and validate this statement. Kharge is at a very senior post; it doesn't suit him,” Singh added.

In further criticism, the Defence Minister said political disagreements should not descend into personal attacks or involve the families of political leaders.

“Turning ideological opposition into personal insults, dragging political disagreement down to crude language, and targeting the Prime Minister’s family reflects Congress’ frustration and ideological bankruptcy,” Singh said.

He described the controversy as an attack on the dignity of Indian politics, stressing that democratic opposition must remain within the boundaries of personal decorum.

“I believe this is not just an insult to an individual or a family, but an attack on the dignity of Indian politics itself. In a democracy, oppose as much as you like, question policies, and criticise the government, but at least do not cross the boundaries of personal decorum, this is the advice I would like to give,” he said.

Singh further alleged that the Congress had experienced not merely a political decline but an ideological collapse.

“Today, Congress has suffered not just a political downfall, but a complete ideological collapse. Congress must remember that in a democracy, the public keeps track of everything, and when the time comes, they give a fitting reply,” he said.

Reaffirming his confidence in the Prime Minister, Singh added: “I want to make it very clear to Congress that Prime Minister Modi can neither be shaken by such remarks, nor can his resolve for public service be weakened in any way.”

The controversy erupted during Kharge’s address at a Congress event in Patna on Sunday. While the Congress president was criticising the Prime Minister, a person in the audience reportedly interrupted him, saying that Modi would not leave power.

Kharge responded, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi’s father will have to go), repeating the remark and triggering a political row. The comment drew criticism from BJP leaders, who accused the Congress chief of crossing the boundaries of political discourse.