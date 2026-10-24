Enough clean chits to China: Kharge questions Modi

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reported "face-offs" with the Chinese army in Arunachal Pradesh, asking him to take the nation and Parliament into confidence by making a comprehensive statement on the border situation. The opposition party accused Modi of being a "coward" for not raising border issues with China during his meetings with the Chinese President and said India's interests can not be allowed to be surrendered.

The party said the truth about China has come out in the open with ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapoor admitting that skirmishes with China continue at the border and that in the past few days a situation arose "where a face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it still continues". The Congress claimed that owing to the PM's "clean chit" in 2020 after violence in eastern Ladakh, China felt emboldened in Arunachal Pradesh. There was no immediate response by the government or the BJP on the Congress claims and allegations.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Enough clean chits to China. PM Modi must come clean before India!" He said India's armed forces had complete confidence of the people, "but national security demands accountability, not diplomatic photo opportunities and Hugplomacy!" "Instead of attacking the Opposition, PM Modi must take Parliament and the Nation into confidence," Kharge said.

Pawan Khera, chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s Media and Publicity Department, accused Modi of giving China a “clean chit” following the Galwan clashes, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

He alleged that the government’s response had weakened India’s position and encouraged Beijing to adopt an increasingly aggressive and hegemonic approach towards the country.