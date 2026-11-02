Flop show: BJP

New Delhi: The Opposition rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is a flop show and the people left when Rahul Gandhi was speaking, the BJP has said. "The Congress said there will be a crowd of 10 lakh, but 40 per cent of the ground was empty," the party said.

The crowd shown at the rally was "trick photography... tricks don't make one Prime Minister," the party said. Speaking to reporters later, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said allegations about illegal polls "doesn't happen from Ramlila grounds".