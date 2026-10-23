Har BJP incharge Irani to hold organisational meets

Chandigarh: Senior BJP leader and party’s Haryana affairs incharge Smriti Irani reached Panchkula on Thursday for her two-day visit during which she will hold a series of meetings.

The former Union minister along with party’s co-incharge of Haryana, Bhola Singh, are holding the meetings at party’s state headquarters in Panchkula. Haryana BJP’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said the series of meetings began Thursday morning and will continue at various levels till Friday evening. Irani will hold separate meetings with state office-bearers, including the presidents of the party’s various Morchas. Similarly, a meeting will also be held with district presidents and district in-charges separately, he said. On Friday, the chief minister and his cabinet will be present in one of the meetings. Meetings will subsequently be held with party MLAs and other public representatives.

After their appointments recently as party’s Haryana incharge and co-incharge, Sharma said the visit of Smriti Irani and Bhola Singh is significant for providing fresh momentum to the party’s organisational activities in the state.

The objective of series of key meetings is also to further strengthen the party, reviewing organisational activities, enhance coordination between the government and the party, and formulate strategies for upcoming programmes.