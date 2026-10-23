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Himachal: 9,647 land-related cases resolved in 2 years
In Short
This includes 7,265 cases of mutation (inteqal), 1,597 of demarcation (takseem), 590 of partition (nishandehi), and 195 cases related to the correction of revenue records.
Una: To make revenue services simpler and time-bound, the Himachal Pradesh government has made efforts to resolve cases concerning land mutation, partition, demarcation and correction of revenue records in Una district, officials said. According to available data, 9,647 such cases have been processed in the district over the past two years.
This includes 7,265 cases of mutation (inteqal), 1,597 of demarcation (takseem), 590 of partition (nishandehi), and 195 cases related to the correction of revenue records.
District Revenue Officer Vipin Kumar said that to expedite hearings and resolution in revenue cases, special partition courts are being held in the district every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Additionally, revenue courts are organised on the last two days of each month to address pending matters. The objective of these initiatives is to accelerate land-related cases and ensure timely delivery of revenue services to the public.
Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal emphasised the need for time-bound action regarding the resolution of revenue cases. In a recent meeting with revenue officials, instructions were issued to ensure the resolution of all pending cases regarding the correction of revenue records by December 15.
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