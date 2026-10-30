IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh calls on President Murmu ahead of his retirement

New Delhi: The outgoing Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, under whose watch the Indian Air Force (IAF) dismantled Pakistani terror hideouts during 'Operation Sindoor' and taught the terror-sponsoring nation a lesson, called on President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, a day ahead of his retirement from the force.

The outgoing IAF Chief was accompanied by his wife Sarita Singh at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Air Chief Marshal Singh is set to retire on October 31, after four decades of distinguished service in the IAF.

Sharing images of the meeting, the President’s Secretariat said in a post on X, “The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh along with spouse Smt Sarita Singh called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

The outgoing Air Chief also called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, three days ago, where the latter extended warm wishes on his retirement.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Air Chief Marshal was given a befitting farewell by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 26, ahead of the CAS’ superannuation, following his 42 years of glorious service to the nation.

The images of the farewell by the Defence Minister, before leaving for a foreign visit, were also shared by the Ministry of Defence on its X handle today.

Bidding farewell to the outgoing IAF chief, Rajnath Singh commended the CAS for his distinguished service, exemplary leadership and invaluable contributions to the Indian Air Force and the nation.

Rajnath Singh acknowledged the key role played by the outgoing CAS in the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor' and in strengthening the capabilities of the IAF. He also extended his best wishes to Air Chief Marshal Singh for his future endeavours.

The formal farewell for CAS Singh will take place on October 31, where he will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to pay his respects to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. He will subsequently inspect a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Air Force Station, New Delhi before superannuating from the service.

CAS Singh had undertaken his maiden flight on January 28, 1984, and remained associated with fighter aircrafts throughout his tenure in the IAF.

Under his leadership, the IAF consistently focussed on operational readiness, modern military capabilities, and preparedness to address evolving security challenges.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will take charge as the next Chief of the Air Staff on October 31.



