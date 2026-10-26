IMD issues cyclone alert for AP, Odisha 

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify. The system is expected to become a cyclonic storm by tomorrow morning, a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning, and a very severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday morning.

It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by Wednesday forenoon, with wind speeds of 115 to 125 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 140 kilometres per hour. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha has asked officials in cyclone-affected districts to remain on high alert, remove dangerous hoardings and keep NDRF and SDRF teams ready for rescue operations. She said people in coastal areas should be shifted to safer places if necessary.

Odisha has intensified its cyclone preparedness, as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast. The Odisha government has kept 302 rescue teams ready and ordered the closure of educational institutions in five southern districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in southern Odisha, raising concerns over standing paddy, vegetable crops and other agricultural activities.

The IMD has forecast maximum sustained winds of 115 to 125 kilometres per hour, gusting to 140 kilometres per hour, during landfall. The Odisha government has placed 302 rescue teams on standby and directed the evacuation of people from low-lying areas to safe shelters. Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in these southern districts, while other coastal areas may also experience rain. Farmers face the risk of paddy lodging, waterlogging and damage to standing vegetables. Authorities are focusing on crop protection and the rapid restoration of essential services.