IRCTC case: Delhi court directs Rabri, Tejashwi to appear for formal framing of charges on Nov 19

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted exemption from personal appearance to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the alleged money laundering case linked to the IRCTC hotel scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Rouse Avenue Court directed Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav to appear in person for the formal framing of charges in the case.

During the proceedings, counsel appearing for Rabri Devi submitted that she was unable to appear before the court due to medical reasons.

In the case of Tejashwi Yadav, the counsel said that his flight was delayed and he could appear before the court by 2 p.m. to complete the formalities. However, the court granted an exemption to both for the day and listed the matter for further hearing on November 19.

During the hearing, counsel for Lalu Prasad Yadav informed the court that the Delhi High Court had issued notice to the ED on his plea challenging the trial court's order framing charges against him.

The counsel further submitted that the High Court had granted him liberty to seek an adjournment before the trial court until the next hearing scheduled for December 3.

The trial court clarified that those accused who have not obtained any stay from the High Court would be required to appear before it on the next date of hearing.

In September this year, Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other accused persons, holding that a prima facie case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was made out against them.

The court had also discharged seven accused persons in the case.

According to the ED, the accused persons were involved in laundering proceeds of crime generated through alleged irregularities in the award of contracts for the operation of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

The federal anti-money laundering agency has alleged that hotel maintenance contracts were awarded to a private company linked to close associates of the RJD chief without following prescribed norms. In return, three acres of prime land were allegedly acquired through a benami company linked to his family members and associates.

The money laundering case stems from a predicate offence registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged IRCTC hotel scam.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has consistently denied the allegations and maintained that the tenders for the IRCTC hotels were awarded in a fair and transparent manner.