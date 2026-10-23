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Major administrative reshuffle in MCD

In Short

Shweta Nagarkoti, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of the North Zone, has been transferred to the Central Zone in the same capacity. IAS officer Chimala Shiva Gopal Reddy, who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of the South East Zone

Major administrative reshuffle in MCD
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New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has carried out an administrative reshuffle involving five officers, bringing changes to zonal leadership and the management of several key departments. The transfer and posting order, issued on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, states that all changes will take effect immediately. The exercise involves IAS and IPS officers as well as other officials, with responsibilities reassigned across different levels of the civic administration.

Under the new arrangement, Shweta Nagarkoti, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of the North Zone, has been transferred to the Central Zone in the same capacity. IAS officer Chimala Shiva Gopal Reddy, who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of the South East Zone. The changes are aimed at reorganising administrative responsibilities across the corporation’s zonal offices.

In another key move, Aayushi, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of the Central Zone, has been transferred and appointed Director of Education. Dr Sachin Gupta, the outgoing Deputy Commissioner of the South East Zone, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of the North Zone, completing the changes in leadership across the three zones.

The reshuffle also places Nikhil Tiwari in charge of several important departments. He will serve as Deputy Commissioner for the Advertisement and RP Cell, Director of Printing and Stationery, Director of the Grievance Cell and Corruption Complaints Cell, and Estate Officer.

He has additionally been entrusted with the charge of Assessor and Collector, giving him responsibilities across multiple administrative and civic functions.

Purna Singh
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Purna Singh

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Purna Singh Yadav is an experienced journalist specializing in politics and general reporting. With over 3 years of writing expertise in political as well as general reporting. Purna has completed her post-graduation from Amity University with specialization in public relations and advertising. When she is not immersed in writing, she can be found spending time watching movies. With three years of experience as a frontline journalist, she has honed her craft in various genres, including entertainment, crime, and education. Purna's diverse family history and embrace of cultures as well as good communication skills have enriched her writing with unique perspectives.

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Municipal Corporation of DelhiMCD ReshuffleShweta NagarkotiChimala Shiva Gopal ReddyNikhil Tiwari
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