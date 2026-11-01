MBA student kills self at Jaipur’s Poornima University

Jaipur: A 23-year-old MBA student died after jumping from the sixth floor of Poornima University in Jaipur on Saturday. The student, identified as Yashasvi Rohilla, was pursuing her second year of MBA studies and had recently secured a job placement.

According to preliminary information, Yashasvi, a resident of Prem Nagar in the Gurjar Ki Thadi area of Jaipur, was seen interacting happily with her classmates shortly before the incident.

She reportedly left the classroom on the pretext of going to the washroom, made a phone call and briefly returned to leave her mobile phone in the classroom before heading towards the rooftop. When some students noticed her on the roof, they rushed to stop her.

However, they could not reach her in time, and she fell from the sixth floor. University staff immediately rushed her to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in an emergency vehicle, where doctors declared her dead. Shivdaspura police have taken her bag and mobile phone into custody.

Poornima University Managing Director Rahul Sindhi said Yashasvi was academically bright and had secured a job placement just days before the incident. He added that university staff immediately shifted her to the hospital.

Following the incident, the university postponed the scheduled mid-semester examination. Meanwhile, Yashasvi’s relatives questioned the administration’s security arrangements, asking how she accessed the rooftop and why adequate security personnel were not deployed. They also cited government safety guidelines issued after an earlier incident at Neerja Modi School and sought accountability.

No formal complaint has been filed by the family so far. Police said further action would be taken after receiving a complaint. Her body has been kept in the hospital mortuary, and the circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation.