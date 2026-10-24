Modi calls for collective efforts to tackle societal ills

New Delhi: Highlighting emerging challenges and societal ills over the decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for collective efforts to address them, unite society against divisive forces and inspire citizens towards self-reliance. Inaugurating the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan here, Modi said he had spent the last 25 years serving the nation as head of government to the best of his ability, while carrying forward the vision of Swami Chinmayananda, founder of the Chinmaya Mission.

"We must unite society against divisive forces. We must inspire citizens toward self-reliance, and we must connect every individual to the vision of a Developed India by 2047. For these objectives, we must become even more proactive," he added.

The prime minister said the vision of far-sighted luminaries such as Swami Chinmayananda around the time of Independence reflected the direction in which the country was fulfilling its responsibilities today. "To ensure that our education system meets the needs of a 'New India', we introduced the National Education Policy (NEP). This new policy accords high importance to Indian Knowledge Systems, instruction in mother tongues, modern science, and cutting-edge technology," he said.