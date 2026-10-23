Modi extends support to bring peace to Ukraine

New Delhi: India and Poland on Thursday agreed to deepen ties in defence, space, and nuclear energy domains, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk pledging to boost bilateral strategic partnership amid growing global instability. Following the talks, Modi said both sides believe in democratic values and the rule of law and that India will continue to support every meaningful effort in bringing peace to Ukraine and West Asia. Tusk is on a three-day visit to India amid renewed global push to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"Today we have agreed to deepen ties in defence, space, and nuclear energy. We invite Polish companies to engage in co-development and co-production with India in all these strategic areas," Modi said. "In critical minerals and coal gasification too, we will develop new partnerships with Polish expertise," he added.

Modi said the friendship between India and Poland is based not only on diplomatic relations but also on a shared heritage of humanity and compassion. "During World War II, the royal families of Jamnagar and Kolhapur sheltered thousands of Polish children and families in India."