New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a sharp attack on PM Narendra Modi, saying it was essential to remove him from power in order to save democracy, adding that several BJP governments in the country, including at the Centre, were formed on "stolen mandate”.

Reiterating his earlier remark on PM Modi's ouster, which also led to a political row, Kharge said, “Modi jayega. Zarur jayega (Modi will go. He will definitely go.)" The Congress chief had courted controversy last month after he said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega. (Even Modi's father will go.)”

Kharge accused the Prime Minister of “vote theft” and attempting to divide people, asserting that the Opposition would fight unitedly to strengthen democracy and protect the country.

Speaking at the INDIA bloc rally, Kharge remarked, “Modi and Shah have attempted to snatch the vote of Dalits, youth and women. Modi ji wants to take away their votes through his man -- Ganesh Kumar. We will keep fighting until he goes and ensure his exit.”

“Modi jayega to hi loktantra bachega, Modi ko hatayenge tabhi loktantra ko bachenyenge, Modi ko hatao loktantra ko bachao (Remove Modi to save democracy),” he said. Kharge further accused PM Modi of “protecting” CEC Gyanesh Kumar and said that the Opposition will not remain silent until he resigns.

"Be it the central government, governments in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, they are 'chori' governments (formed on stolen mandate). We have to throw out these 'vote chor'," Kharge said.



