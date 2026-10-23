Modi, Tusk set target to double India-Poland trade by 2030

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk on Thursday set a target of doubling bilateral trade between the two countries by 2030, according to a joint statement issued after their meeting here. The leaders called for the early signing and ratification of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as well as its timely implementation, to unlock new opportunities for trade and investment, diversify and strengthen critical value chains, and open new markets, the statement said.

PM Modi invited Polish companies to expand their investments and operations in India and benefit from India’s large market, skilled workforce and growing manufacturing and innovation ecosystem. Tusk appreciated Indian investment in Poland and highlighted Poland’s strength as a gateway for Indian businesses seeking to expand their presence in Central and Eastern Europe and the wider European market.

The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in agriculture by resuming the activities of the bilateral working group, aimed at intensifying bilateral trade and cooperation.