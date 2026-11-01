MP Dy CM pushes telemedicine to bridge rural healthcare gap

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has said that there is a need for greater use of telemedicine and digital healthcare services to ensure access to specialist medical consultations in remote rural areas.

During a video conference with bonded doctors posted in Sidhi, Singrauli and Dindori districts on Saturday, Shukla said digital healthcare services could help bridge the gap in the availability of specialist doctors in rural areas.

“Telemedicine is an important medium for taking quality healthcare services to remote areas. Greater acceptance of digital health services will help make specialist medical consultations available even in distant rural areas,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of the growing use and importance of digital healthcare services in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Shukla asked doctors to make maximum use of telemedicine and the e-Sanjeevani platform. He also stressed the need to strengthen the hub-and-spoke model of healthcare delivery and improve screening for non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes and oral and breast cancer.

The Deputy Chief Minister called for effective implementation of national health programmes, including the TB-free India campaign, National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission and Anaemia Mukt Bharat.

He also directed doctors to make dedicated efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates by ensuring antenatal check-ups of all pregnant women and timely identification and referral of high-risk pregnancies to appropriate medical institutions. Shukla emphasised regular coordination with ASHA workers, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and community health officers to improve public awareness and ensure that healthcare services reach eligible beneficiaries.

During the interaction, officials informed him that 16 bonded doctors had been posted in Sidhi, 54 in Singrauli and 21 in Dindori. Doctors from the three districts shared their experiences and reported an increase in outpatient department (OPD) attendance following their postings at rural health centres.

Shukla also directed chief medical and health officers to ensure cleanliness, adequate support staff and basic facilities at healthcare institutions.