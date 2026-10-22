NHAI strengthens steps to check air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has stepped up efforts to strengthen air pollution control across National Highways and Expressways in Delhi-NCR ahead of the winter season with the deployment of around 60 water sprinklers and tankers, 14 anti-smog guns, 23 mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSMs), two tractor-mounted brooms, and over 900 workers to support dust mitigation efforts, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

In addition, 13 mechanical road sweeping machines are operating across 157 km of National Highway stretches within Delhi NCR, the statement said.

NHAI Member, Technical, Alok Deepankar, reviewed the pollution-control measures and directed field teams to ensure full deployment of equipment, manpower and water sprinkling, regular operation of anti-smog guns and daily mechanical sweeping.

He emphasised the need for strict compliance with norms established by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR, which includes covering of construction materials, maintenance of dust-free road surfaces, and intensified measures as per applicable GRAP stages. NHAI officials have been directed to monitor activities daily and submit progress reports with geo-tagged photographs.

The review also covered major decongestion projects including the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), the Dwarka Expressway, the DND–Sohna Expressway, and the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, which are helping to reduce traffic congestion and vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR. Expeditious progress of proposed decongestion projects and prompt resolution of public complaints received through the Green Delhi app and social media platforms were also emphasised, the statement said.

As part of its environmental initiatives, the NHAI has planted around 9.80 lakh plants in NCR during FY 2025-26 against a target of 9.52 lakh, achieving survival rates of over 90 per cent. Further, around 13.58 lakh tonnes of inert material from Delhi's landfill sites have been utilised in the embankment construction of the UER-II and the DND–Sohna corridors, supporting sustainable waste utilisation, the statement said.

The NHAI remains committed to reducing dust pollution, improving air quality and facilitating smoother traffic movement across Delhi-NCR in the winter season, the statement added.



