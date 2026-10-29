Rahul targets BJP over Tata row

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of treating Indian businesses as its "plaything", alleging that business leaders were afraid to speak out amid an escalating dispute over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons Executive Chairman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of politicising commercial and legal matters and spreading distrust towards Indian industry. In response, Gandhi escalated his attack, asking when “crony number 1” would enter the game and which pieces of the Tata Group he would get.

In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that the Tata Group was being "criminally destroyed" and questioned why business leaders had remained silent over the controversy.