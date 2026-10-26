Shaina NC criticises Digvijaya Singh over Sanatan Dharma remarks; calls Congress a pseudo-secular party

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader, Shaina NC, on Monday criticised Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his recent remarks on Sanatan Dharma, accusing the Congress of "pseudo-secularism" for electoral gains.

“Digvijaya Singh admitted that he believes in Sanatan Dharma. This party believes in pseudo-secularism. It is for votes. They will continue to appease people for votes,” Shaina said.

Referring to Singh's past statements, she added, “If we go into the history of his statements, we will be able to decipher the confusion and duality he goes through.”

The controversy erupted after Singh, during a press conference, said that he believed in Sanatan Dharma but distinguished it from Hinduism. He claimed that the term “Hinduism” was coined by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and argued that Hinduism had no connection with equality.

Explaining his understanding of Sanatan Dharma, Singh said his mother had taught him that it stood for love, affection and empathy. He also referred to his reading of the Holy Quran, discussing the term “kafir” and offering his interpretation of its meaning.

Singh's remarks triggered a sharp response from Madhya Pradesh Minister, Vishwas Sarang, who questioned the purpose of the Congress leader's proposed rally and accused him of repeatedly creating controversies over religious issues.

“Is he taking out this rally to insult and tarnish Hindus and Sanatan? What is his objective?” Sarang asked.

He alleged that Singh's statements were sending a wrong message to the world about Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma.

Vishwas Sarang also alleged that his political activities were aimed at insulting Sanatan Dharma and claimed, without presenting evidence, that fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik was backing his campaign.

“I had said earlier that he has taken a bribe to insult Sanatana Dharma. I think he is colluding with Zakir Naik and working on his behalf, because Singh invited him and hailed him as a hero,” he alleged.

“I will clearly blame Zakir Naik for this. Digvijay Singh’s Yatra is sponsored by Zakir Naik. He (Zakir Naik) is writing a script every day, and Digvijay Singh is insulting Hinduism,” he added.

Naik, an Islamic preacher who left India, faces multiple cases and allegations in the country, including those related to money laundering, hate speech, and incitement of communal hatred. Authorities have also accused him of involvement in activities linked to extremism.



