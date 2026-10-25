- Arnab cyclone update: NTR District collectors urges officials to be alert
- Kashmir Marathon: J&K L-G calls for nurturing local talent, promoting healthy living
- Europe Braces for Another Weekend of Unrest as Protests Turn Violent in Several Countries
- Trump Says US Could Strike Iran on Sunday, Keeps Door Open for ‘Big, Beautiful Deal’
- Obama tears into Trump over Iran war, tariffs and ‘grifter’ presidency at Ohio rally
- CM Yogi welcomes PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to Varanasi for 'Wings over Ganges' air show
- Congress govt committed to advocates’ welfare, protection: Ministers
- Ponnam lays foundation for Rs 3.22-crore Uppal bus terminal
Toxic foam spotted on Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj
In Short
The development has once again drawn attention to the persistent pollution in the river despite ongoing efforts by the Delhi government to improve its water quality.
New Delhi: Toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River near Okhla Barrage in Delhi on Saturday, with visuals showing a layer of foam spread across the river stretch flowing towards Kalindi Kunj. The sight comes at a time when festivals are approaching, especially Chhath Puja, when people gather on the Yamuna ghats.
The development has once again drawn attention to the persistent pollution in the river despite ongoing efforts by the Delhi government to improve its water quality.
Visuals from Kalindi Kunj showed foam floating on the surface of the Yamuna, highlighting the continuing challenge of river pollution in the national Capital.
The presence of foam on the river has frequently been associated with pollutants, including detergents and untreated wastewater released by industries. However, the specific cause of the foam observed on Saturday has not been independently established.
Earlier this month, a major cleanliness and river revival initiative was organised along the
Yamuna ghats under the ‘Chalo Yamuna’ campaign. The drive brought together thousands of young people, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and public representatives, who participated in voluntary clean-up activities.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the cleanliness campaign, which was conducted at Yamuna ghats and surrounding areas across all 70 locations in the city. Appealing to residents to become ‘Yamuna Praharis’, the Chief Minister said, “Cleanliness is not just a campaign but a way of life and ensuring that no waste reaches the Yamuna is our collective responsibility.”
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the third consecutive day on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 180, according to the latest data.
Pollution levels have risen following Dussehra celebrations, with smoke and unfavourable meteorological conditions contributing to deteriorating air quality across Delhi-NCR.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR earlier this week after the AQI slipped into the poor category.
'Might turn against India': NDA hits out Naseeruddin Shah over remarks against BJP
La Liga: Real Madrid’s Courtois ruled out of El Clasico against Barcelona
Jamia Protest Continues Over Students’ Union Demand; Four on Hunger Strike, Security Tightened
Operation Trident Raids 38 Sites in Northeast, Uncovers Rs 100-Crore Hawala Trail
Jamia Protest Continues Over Students’ Union Demand; Four on Hunger Strike, Security Tightened
Kharge’s Outburst Exposes Congress’s Frustration
Kejriwal more concerned about bus mafia, alleges Punjab BJP chief
LS Speaker Birla, Russian State Duma Speaker Volodin discuss expanding parliamentary cooperation
BRS Reviews Graduate Voter Registration Drive
PM Modi witnesses IAF's 'Wings Over Ganges' air show in Varanasi