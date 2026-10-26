Truth will certainly prevail: Congress as LoP Rahul Gandhi acquitted in 2018 defamation case

New Delhi: After a special MP-MLA court acquitted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, in a defamation case over his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018, the Congress on Monday termed the verdict a victory for the judiciary and said that truth would ultimately prevail.

Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Aradhana Misra Mona said the party had always had faith in the judiciary and that the verdict had reaffirmed its confidence.

"This is a victory for the judiciary, a huge victory. We had faith in our judiciary, and today that faith has been reaffirmed," she said.

Congress MP Karamvir Singh Boudh also welcomed the court's decision, thanking the judiciary and invoking the Constitution of India.

"First of all, I thank the court, and especially the Constitution of India. Our fight to protect it continues. Jan Nayak Rahul Gandhi Ji is fighting to protect it. Whenever we talk about protecting the Constitution of this country, they deliberately register such FIRs to prevent leaders who believe in the Constitution from doing more work and to disturb them," he told IANS.

Boudh alleged that several cases against Opposition leaders had been registered under pressure and described the proceedings against LoP Gandhi as an attempt to disrupt his political work.

He further expressed confidence that other cases against Opposition leaders would also be dismissed.

"Truth will certainly prevail. We are all going out to open a 'shop of love' and build brotherhood. You must have seen how many protests took place in Delhi. Did anyone get hurt, even slightly? Did you see any shopkeeper being assaulted or any incident of violence? We are people who firmly believe in the Constitution. This is the victory of truth, and all the cases will be dismissed in the same way," he added.

Congress MLC Deepak Singh also welcomed the verdict, alleging that the BJP had repeatedly attempted to harass LoP Gandhi by implicating him in fabricated cases.

"Rahul Gandhi has been acquitted by the court. Truth has prevailed. The BJP's attempts to harass Rahul Gandhi by repeatedly implicating him in fabricated cases have been defeated," he said.

Singh added that the Congress would continue raising issues concerning the BJP's alleged double standards, including the handling of the Sangeeta Bhandari murder case.

Samajwadi Party leader S.T. Hasan said, "The ruling party tries to implicate Opposition leaders in every possible way. This has become a very unhealthy trend. Earlier, there were differences of opinion in politics, but people did not hold personal grudges against one another.

"Now, personal animosity has increased along with political differences. This reflects the declining standards of politics, where people try to implicate each other and then defend themselves. The court has delivered justice by separating truth from falsehood."

Meanwhile, BJP leader and complainant Vijay Mishra said he would examine the judgment before deciding on the next legal step.

"The verdict has just been delivered, and Rahul Gandhi has been acquitted by the court. We will study the judgment through our advocate after receiving a certified copy. After taking legal advice, we will appeal before the appellate court," he said.



