Twisha Sharma death case: CBI backs transfer of trial from Bhopal, says witnesses may be intimidated

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the Supreme Court that there is every likelihood of former judge Giribala Singh influencing the trial proceedings and intimidating witnesses in the case relating to the death of former model and actress Twisha Sharma, supporting the plea seeking transfer of the trial from Bhopal to Delhi.

In a counter-affidavit filed before the apex court, the probe agency said Giribala Singh, a retired Principal District and Sessions Judge, was an influential person in Bhopal and could potentially affect the fairness of the proceedings pending before the Sessions Court. "Respondent No. 2 Giribala Singh may influence the trial proceedings of the case and intimidate the witnesses of the case," the CBI stated in its affidavit.

The counter-affidavit was filed in response to a transfer petition moved by Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, seeking transfer of the criminal trial pending before the Court of the Xth District and Sessions Judge, Bhopal, to a competent court in Delhi.

The CBI further submitted that Giribala Singh, who had served as a District Judge and was holding the post of President of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bhopal, at the time of the incident, could influence the trial proceedings owing to her position and connections.

The probe agency also highlighted that her son, Samarth Singh, who is the deceased's husband and a co-accused in the case, is a practising advocate in Bhopal.

Referring to the investigation, the CBI claimed that Giribala Singh had interfered with the handling of evidence following Twisha's death and attempted to manage the crime scene and tamper with evidence.

The affidavit stated that the investigation had established that Giribala Singh called a technician and obtained copies of CCTV footage relating to the relevant period. It further stated that on May 13, 2026, she contacted the owner of Xpression Beauty Parlour to enquire about Twisha's visit on the previous day and arranged for the relevant CCTV footage to be collected through certain persons.

The CBI said these circumstances, along with her position as a former District Judge, raised concerns about the possibility of her influencing the trial and intimidating witnesses.

Twisha was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on the night of May 12, 2026, and was declared brought dead at AIIMS Bhopal. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Katara Hills police station against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, alleging cruelty and harassment over dowry.

The Madhya Pradesh government subsequently transferred the investigation to the CBI, which re-registered the case on May 25, 2026, following the Supreme Court's suo motu cognisance of the matter. The probe agency said it filed a chargesheet against the two accused on August 17, 2026, for offences punishable under Sections 85, 108 and 3(5) of the BNS, while further investigation concerning dowry death, dowry and other aspects was continuing.

It added that the trial court had taken cognisance of the offences and the proceedings had reached the stage of arguments on framing of charges, with the next hearing scheduled for October 31.

The Supreme Court had earlier, on October 16, stayed the ongoing trial before the Bhopal court and issued notices to the CBI, Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh on the transfer petition filed by Navnidhi Sharma.

The deceased’s father has expressed apprehension that his daughter would not get a fair trial in Madhya Pradesh, citing the influence wielded by her mother-in-law and concerns over the handling of the initial investigation and bail proceedings.

On Friday, a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana adjourned the hearing in the matter. The transfer petition is tentatively listed for November 19, as per the computerised case status available on the Supreme Court's website.



