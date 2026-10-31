World Bank's poverty findings report has mocked the 'Mock Parliament': BJP attacks Congress

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hailed the findings of the World Bank's India Poverty and Equity Brief, while remarking that the report has "mocked" the INDIA Bloc's 'mock Parliament', referring to the Opposition alliance's 'public impeachment' event against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the report reflects that the Narendra Modi-led government has achieved success in bringing a significant population out of poverty.

"After failing in its intentions to create anarchy in India, the Congress Party organized a mock parliament—a fabricated drama—just to console their spoiled prince," he said, in an indirect reference to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi.

"However, right at the time of this drama, a powerful reality from the World Bank was presented before the nation. In its 2025 report, the World Bank stated that between 2011 and 2023, India achieved rapid success in eradicating multidimensional poverty. It highlighted that today, only 2.6 per cent of people in India live under extreme poverty, compared to over 27 per cent a decade ago," Trivedi said.

The BJP leader added that the World Bank's October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief for India has also said that the share of the population living below the lower-middle-income poverty line of $4.20 per day (measured at 2021 purchasing power parity), dropped from 57.7 per cent in 2011 to 16.1 per cent in 2023.

"The reality is that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP-led government is not only committed to ensure a better standard of living for every Indian, but is also achieving success in doing so. We have achieved a big success in eradicating multidimensional poverty and it has been accepted in the World Bank's report," he stated.

Referring to the Gini Index released by the World Bank in August 2025 for economic equality, Trivedi recalled that India scored 22.5 in it.

"This meant that India was ranked among the countries with the highest economic equality in the world, standing at the fourth position. Even though India had the lowest level of economic inequality among all G7 and G20 nations at that time. This is the reality," he said.

Lashing out at the LoP, Trivedi said: "What can be said about Rahul Gandhi, who in August 2013 stated that 'poverty is a mindset'—implying that poverty is merely a state of mind and other things will fall into place on their own...Meanwhile, Dr. Manmohan Singh had once said that 'money doesn't grow on trees'."

According to the BJP leader, there is "stark, vast difference" between the approach of LoP Rahul Gandhi and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"By treating poverty as just a mindset, they (Congress-led UPA) kept a vast population of India trapped in extreme poverty. However, it is clear from the World Bank's report that 27.6 per cent people who were under poverty at that time (Congress-led regime) are now out of it. So, I think the figures of the World Bank have mocked the 'Mock Parliament'," he remarked.

Trivedi further said that on one hand, the BJP-led NDA is working towards eliminating poverty from the country under Prime Minister Modi's leadership; while on the other, Congress, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, is "busy in spreading anarchy following their unsuccessful efforts in removing PM Modi from power".



