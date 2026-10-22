1988–89 SSC batch celebrates annual Dasara reunion

Nizamabad: As many as 37 former students of the 1988–89 SSC batch of Sri NutanaVaishya High School (ManikyaBhavan) gathered at their alma mater on Wednesday for their annual Dasara Alai Balai reunion.

Classmates from various districts came together to revisit cherished school memories, renew friendships and celebrate their enduring bond. The gathering, held every year on the day after Dasara, has become a cherished tradition for the former students.

Beyond maintaining their friendship, the group is committed to social responsibility. Members extend financial assistance to classmates facing medical emergencies, support friends during difficult times and undertake various social service initiatives.

The programme was coordinated by presidentYamsaniRavinder, general secretary ChintalaGangadas and friends’ coordinator Varanasi Mallikarjun.

The reunion highlighted the lasting value of friendship, solidarity and mutual support among former classmates, keeping their school connections alive decades after leaving the institution.