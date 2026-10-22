- Ask tech companies to pay residents for hosting data centres: Trump in poll pitch
- Fisheries conclave to help improve market access, returns for fishermen: Govt
- Five devotees killed after being hit by four wheeler in Kakinada
- CM Yogi wishes HM Shah on his birthday, hails his contribution in making internal security impregnable
- FBI chief Kash Patel says $17 bn seized as US widens war on foreign scam centres
- Russia freed American Hubbard; Trump says 'gave nothing in exchange'
- India backs UN mechanism set up to continue work of tribunals on genocide, war crimes
- 2nd Test: South Africa quicks push Australia to the brink despite Head's unbeaten fifty
1988–89 SSC batch celebrates annual Dasara reunion
In Short
A total of 37 former students of Sri NutanaVaishya High School reunite to cherish memories and strengthen bonds of friendship
Nizamabad: As many as 37 former students of the 1988–89 SSC batch of Sri NutanaVaishya High School (ManikyaBhavan) gathered at their alma mater on Wednesday for their annual Dasara Alai Balai reunion.
Classmates from various districts came together to revisit cherished school memories, renew friendships and celebrate their enduring bond. The gathering, held every year on the day after Dasara, has become a cherished tradition for the former students.
Beyond maintaining their friendship, the group is committed to social responsibility. Members extend financial assistance to classmates facing medical emergencies, support friends during difficult times and undertake various social service initiatives.
The programme was coordinated by presidentYamsaniRavinder, general secretary ChintalaGangadas and friends’ coordinator Varanasi Mallikarjun.
The reunion highlighted the lasting value of friendship, solidarity and mutual support among former classmates, keeping their school connections alive decades after leaving the institution.
Ask tech companies to pay residents for hosting data centres: Trump in poll pitch
Tiger Shroff firing case: Accused practised shooting near Mumbai; gun misfired in hotel room
Fisheries conclave to help improve market access, returns for fishermen: Govt
Rains forecasted for AP and Telangana due to expected low pressure area
Will fill all vacant posts in police wing by 2028: CM Revanth Reddy
President Murmu to visit Chhattisgarh on Oct 22
CJP Leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Released
CM Chandrababu urges TDP ranks to work for alliance candidates in local polls
J&K Govt issues order enhancing monthly stipend of medical interns from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000
Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana