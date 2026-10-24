Accelerate Godavari Pushkaralu works: Endowments Commissioner

Nizamabad: Special Officer and State Endowments Commissioner Hanumantha Rao instructed officials to accelerate the execution of Godavari Pushkaralu works to ensure timely completion.

On Friday, he inspected the historic Kandakurthi Pushkar Ghat in the district alongside Collector Ila Tripathi, Additional Collector Bhujanga Rao, and other officials. He reviewed the ongoing projects managed by various departments, including Endowments, Irrigation, Roads and Buildings (R&B), and Panchayat Raj and issued key directions for seamless implementation.

Emphasising the importance of continuous monitoring on the ground, Hanumantha Rao stressed that quality must not be compromised under any circumstances. He directed authorities to ensure comprehensive amenities so that pilgrims visiting for holy dips face no inconvenience.

Reviewing department-wise progress, he recommended necessary modifications and instructed officers to adhere strictly to deadlines for temple development, renovation, construction of new Pushkar ghats, repairs to existing facilities, road laying, drinking water supply, parking areas, and VIP ghat arrangements.

Hanumantha Rao urged officials to evaluate past challenges to prevent similar shortcomings this time. Prioritising safety of devotees, he called for stringent security protocols, including erection of ramps on both sides of Pushkar ghats, watchtowers, and check posts to handle heavy footfalls and manage any untoward incidents efficiently.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Ila Tripathi stated that works across all Godavari basin pilgrimage sites in the district, including Kandakurthi and Yancha, are being expedited. She noted that Kandakurthi expects significant turnouts, including high-profile visitors, and confirmed that site-level monitoring is conducted regularly. Regarding construction of the new Pushkar ghat at Kandakurthi, Ila Tripathi explained that active water flow in the Godavari has temporarily delayed work, but construction will commence as water levels drop, with completion targeted within two months.

She added that clear action plans are in place to execute remaining tasks in phases, ensuring all works are fully completed by the end of March.